Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have decided to sell their Florida home

According to recent reports, Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have made the decision to sell their home in Florida. The lakefront property features four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and is currently listed at $3.499 million on Realtor.com.

In October 2020, Jagger purchased the Lakewood Ranch property for a little over $1.9 million, whereas the initial purchase price in 2010 was $1.2 million.

The listing overview cleverly references the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969, stating, “You can’t always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” It goes on to describe the custom-built Rutenberg home, highlighting its privacy-focused design and its location in the premier gated community of The Lake Club.

The house boasts an expansive living space, a heated saltwater pool, three balconies, a bell tower, high-quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments, and a spacious media room with a bar.

Jagger, who is 79 years old and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, shares a 6-year-old son named Deveraux with his girlfriend. They own properties in various locations worldwide, including New York City. Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, has been in a relationship with Jagger since 2014.

Recently, the couple was spotted with their son at JFK airport in New York City. Despite their low-key attire, they exuded affection as they walked through the terminal. Jagger and Hamrick have a nomadic lifestyle and frequently move between different places.