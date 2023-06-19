Study reveals that employees who frequently engage with AI systems are more likely to experience loneliness

As the integration of AI into various aspects of society continues to evolve, it is crucial to carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages it brings. Proactive measures are necessary to maximize the benefits of AI while mitigating potential drawbacks. According to a research study conducted by the American Psychological Association and reported by scitechdaily, employees who frequently engage with AI systems are more likely to experience loneliness, which can lead to insomnia and increased after-work drinking. The study was conducted across different countries, including the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with consistent findings across different cultures.

Lead researcher Dr. Pok Man Tang, who has experience in an investment bank and is now an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia, emphasizes that while AI systems offer many benefits, they also pose uncharted dangers, including potential negative impacts on employees’ mental and physical well-being. Humans are social animals, and isolating work with AI systems may have detrimental effects on employees’ personal lives.

Interestingly, the study found that employees who frequently interacted with AI systems were more likely to provide assistance to their colleagues. However, this response might be driven by their own loneliness and desire for social interaction. The research also revealed that individuals with higher levels of attachment anxiety, characterized by insecurity and worry about social connections, showed stronger reactions to working with AI systems, both positive (helping behaviors) and negative (loneliness and insomnia).

In one experiment, engineers from a Taiwanese biomedical company who frequently worked with AI systems were surveyed over three weeks. The results showed a correlation between increased interaction with AI systems and higher levels of loneliness, insomnia, and after-work alcohol consumption. However, these employees also exhibited helping behaviors towards their coworkers.

A similar experiment involving real estate consultants in an Indonesian property management company yielded the same findings. Additionally, online experiments with full-time working adults in the US and employees at a Malaysian tech company produced similar results.

It is important to note that the research findings demonstrate a correlation between work with AI systems and loneliness, insomnia, and other responses, but they do not establish a causal relationship. Dr. Tang suggests that developers of AI technology should consider incorporating social features, such as a human-like voice, to simulate human interactions. Employers could also limit the frequency of AI system usage and provide opportunities for employees to socialize. Tasks requiring social connections could be assigned to humans while AI systems focus on repetitive and monotonous tasks.

Dr. Tang further proposes that mindfulness programs and other positive interventions may help alleviate loneliness among employees. Taking action now to mitigate the potential negative effects of working with AI systems is crucial as AI continues to expand.