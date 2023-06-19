Taekwondo player from Arunachal Pradesh selected to represent India at the Asian Games

Arunachal Pradesh’s Taekwondo player has been chosen to represent India at the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China, in September of this year. Radha Bangsia was chosen after finishing first in a Taekwondo Federation of India selection trial held at the Sports Authority of Gujarat’s sports complex in Nadiad from June 16 to 18, according to Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin.

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, complimented Bangsia on her achievement. “Happy & proud moment that Ms Radha Bangsia from Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, #ArunachalPradesh got selected at the Asia Games Selection Trials held in Gujarat,” the chief minister stated on Twitter. She will compete for India in the 19th Asian Games, which will be held in China.” In another tweet, Khandu added, “My compliments to Arunachal Taekwondo Association and Arunachal Olympic Association for grooming the athletes.”