Unprovoked firing in Manipur; soldier injured

An Army soldier was injured in the left leg when miscreants opened fire on him in Manipur’s Imphal West area at 11.45 p.m. on Sunday. According to authorities, the soldier was airlifted to the military hospital in Leimakhong and is stated to be in good condition. According to sources, the incident occurred in Kanto Sabal village, which is adjacent to Leimakhong (Chingmang).

Soon after the event, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliation fire while keeping people in the region in mind. Miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village during the incident. The Army later extinguished the fire. Unprovoked gunfire resumed from Meitei Village in Kanto Sabal around 2.35 a.m. and continued till 3 a.m., according to sources.