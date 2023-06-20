9th International Day of Yoga to celebrate at the Supreme Court

According to sources, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will lead the celebrations for the 9th International Day of Yoga at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Other Supreme Court judges, officers and staff members will attend the event, which will take place at the Yoga and Recreation Hall in the newly-built additional building complex.

Officials stated that participation in the event will be entirely optional, and that yoga asanas will be performed under the supervision of professionals in the subject.