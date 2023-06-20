Against order to remove Shivaji Maharaj statue, mob throws stones at panchayat office

A mob threw stones at the Calangute Panchayat’s office on Tuesday after it was ordered to take down the roadside statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Goa.

According to early reports, no one suffered injuries in the incident, according to the police. The Panchayat office was attacked by a mob of at least 100 individuals waving saffron flags in the morning, demanding that the Panchayat revoke its directive.

The order given on Monday instructed a local organisation to take down the Shivaji Maharaj statue from the roadside as the area must be cleared in order to erect an electricity pole.

‘We are here to protest against the order of the Calangute panchayat. Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration to everyone irrespective of religious beliefs,’ said a protestor.

Protesters asked that the panchayat retract this decree right away and extend apologies to the people. The police were able to control the situation. Officials from the panchayat were available for comment.