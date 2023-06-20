Ahead of World Refugee Day dozens of multinational companies vow to hire refugees from across Europe

Leading up to World Refugee Day, numerous multinational companies have committed to hiring refugees, including more than 13,000 refugees from Ukraine, within the next three years. The announcement was made at a business summit in Paris organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a global coalition of over 300 companies.

In Europe, 41 companies, such as Amazon, Marriott, Accenture, Starbucks, and Microsoft, have pledged to hire, connect, or provide training to a total of 250,000 refugees. Out of this number, 13,680 refugees would be directly employed by these companies. CNN reports that these commitments represent the largest set of pledges made by the Tent Partnership for Refugees since its establishment in 2016.

United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, emphasized the significance of these commitments, noting that each number represents the story of an individual or family seeking safety, protection, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. Clements stated that the commitments made by businesses are crucial in supporting refugees. According to the UN official, there are approximately 110 million displaced people worldwide, with an estimated 12 million coming from Ukraine, and over half of them residing in Europe.

The event in Paris was organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a nonprofit founded by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, which facilitates connections between businesses and refugees. The organization held its inaugural summit in the United States last year, during which pledges were made to employ 22,725 refugees.

Among the participating companies, Amazon made the largest commitment, committing to hiring at least 5,000 refugees in Europe over the next three years. Other companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, Starbucks, and ISS, also made substantial commitments, each pledging to employ 1,000 to 1,500 refugees. Additional companies, including Adidas, L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and Hyatt, made smaller commitments.

Representatives from Amazon and Marriott highlighted the importance of diversity in the workforce. Amazon Vice President Ofori Agboka stated that adding diversity to their workforce would make the company stronger. He mentioned that many of the job opportunities would be in hourly roles at fulfillment centers, storage facilities, and transportation and delivery. Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano explained that the company was experiencing high demand for its properties in Europe and, as a result, was actively hiring in response to the increased demand, particularly for hourly positions like housekeepers, kitchen staff, and front desk attendants.