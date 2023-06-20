Air Asia X to resume flights from this Indian city

Mumbai: Malaysia based low-budget air carrier, Air Asia X will resume flights from Punjab to Thailand, Australia, Kuala Lumpur, and other Southeast Asian countries. The air carrier will first resume flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Amaritsar route.

The airline will resume its direct flight service on September 3 this year. The airline will operate 4-weekly flights on this route. The flight service will allow passengers from Punjab to board flights from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar for Australian cities that include Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth with a short layover at Kuala Lumpur.