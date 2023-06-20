Airline announces direct flights from Singapore

Toronto: Canada based air carrier, Air Canada has announced new flight service. The airline will operate direct non-stop flights connecting Vancouver in Canada to Singapore. The service on this route will begin in April 2024.

The airline will deploy Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will feature three cabins of service for customers including Economy Class, Premium Economy Class and Business Class.

The air carrier will operate four flights a week. The first flight from Vancouver, AC 19, will depart on April 3 while the return flight AC 20 will leave the Singapore airport on April 4. It will take 15 hours and 55 minutes to complete the journey between Vancouver to Singapore, while the return flight will take 14 hours and 35 minutes.

A round-trip ticket costs range from $2,189 for economy, $3,728 for premium economy and $7,828 for business class.