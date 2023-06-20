Asian Fencing Championships: Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian to win medal

Beijing: In fencing, India’s C. A. Bhavani Devi has created history by winning medal in the Asian Fencing Championship. The Indian player won a bronze medal in the event. She became the first Indian to win a medal in the event.

C. A. Bhavani Devi defeated reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the quarterfinal by ‘15-10’. She lost to Zaynab Dayibekova of Uzbekistan in the semifinals by ‘15-14’.

Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, exited in the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Bhavani Devi for her victory.