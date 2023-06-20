Bengaluru’s routine disrupted by constant rain, as traffic officers struggle to clear streets

Rain and Bengaluru have recently combined to create a deadly concoction. Since Tuesday morning, Bengaluru has been experiencing nonstop rain, which has made it challenging for locals to commute. The problems of office and schoolgoers were made worse by the constant drizzle, which resulted in cancelled cab rides and fees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and gloomy conditions for Bengaluru during the next 48 hours. A dip in temperatures has also been forecast by the Met Office.

Some of the locations that had light to moderate rainfall included Majestic, Shanti Nagar, Corporation Circle, Shivajinagar, Mysuru Road, KR Market, Magadi Road, and VIjaya Nagar. According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, there was significant waterlogging on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between BEL Circle and Kuvempu Circle and up to Hebbal Flyover. The police reported that waterlogging was also evident close to the Queen Statue and the Anil Kumble Circle.

Social media notifications from police officers concerning blocked roadways started in the morning. BTP tweeted that the Le Meridian underpass was blocked because of waterlogging. ‘Slow moving traffic in ecospace and bellandur ring road,due to heavy rain. Advised drive safely. Slow moving traffic on Hebbal Flyover towards International Airport due to waterlogging.’

Three weeks ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city traffic police started action to give all 48 traffic police stations in Bengaluru the necessary equipment to cope with waterlogging in the aftermath of several deaths in the city caused by waterlogged underpasses.

Eight to ten items of equipment, including sickles, axes, wood-cutting tools, buckets, ropes to free stalled cars, and hammers, are available to traffic police officers. Since early this morning, traffic police officers have been cleaning highways and underpasses. Twitter was used by the Bengaluru Traffic Police to post updates.

Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted, ‘Bellandur down ramp running water due to rain cleared with the help of bbmp mahadevapura RI team. and it improves traffic movement from bellandur to ecospace junction.’

Social media sites were also used by users to share images of the rain and cloudy skies.