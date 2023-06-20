Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Gold is trading at Rs 44,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5500. In the last two days gold price remained unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,176 per 10 gram Silver futures declined Rs 113 per kg or 0.18% to Rs 72,313. Both gold and silver futures had settled lower on Monday.

In the global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $1,950.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,962.60. Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.9945 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3 to $1,410.36, while platinum fell 0.2% to $973.63.