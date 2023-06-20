Court Dismisses Woman’s Habeas Corpus as Lesbian Partner Prefers Living with Parents

The Kerala High Court has concluded a habeas corpus petition brought by a 21-year-old woman who sought the release of her lesbian partner from her family’s custody. Sumayya Sherin, from Kondotty in Malappuram, alleged that her partner Afeefa C S had been abducted by her family.

According to Sumayya, they had been in a relationship since their Plus One days and had been living together in Puthencruz, Ernakulam, while working in sales. However, during the court proceedings, Afeefa stated that she had chosen to reside with her parents and no longer wished to continue living with Sumayya.

The case was subsequently dismissed, and Afeefa requested the return of her Aadhaar Card and other documents. The Vanaja Collective, which advocates for LGBTQIA+ and marginalized groups, supported Sumayya in the legal proceedings. Gargi H, the secretary of Vanaja Collective, acknowledged that there were no further legal options in this matter.