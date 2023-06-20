CPM Demotion: “We remain disciplined,” asserts Chitharanjan

PP Chitharanjan, MLA, responded to his demotion by stating that he remains a disciplined party member, and the final decision on the matter will be announced by the party secretary. His remarks came after the CPM took disciplinary actions against him and other leaders in Alappuzha for factionalism.

During a CPM district secretariat meeting on Monday, Chitharanjan and M Sathyapalan were demoted from the district secretariat to the district committee. Additionally, A Shanavas, an area committee member, was expelled due to allegations of drug trafficking.

The meeting also resolved to dissolve the Alappuzha South, Alappuzha North, and Haripad area committees and impose censure on those involved in factionalism. These decisions were based on the findings of an internal probe committee.

On Tuesday, the district committee will convene to discuss and finalize the decisions made by the district secretariat, with the presence of State Secretary MV Govindan.

Furthermore, the district committee merged the Alappuzha South and North area committees and established an ad-hoc committee led by CB Chandrababu, a member of the district secretariat, as its secretary. KH Babujan, a district secretariat member from Haripad, will oversee the committee’s operations as the secretary.