Eid Al Adha: UAE announces private sector holiday

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for the private sector employees. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for the private sector. Employees will get a 4-day break to mark Arafat Day — the holiest day in Islam — and Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

The ministry said the holidays will be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30 (Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 as per the Islamic Hijri calendar). The break extends into a 6-day break for those with a Saturday-Sunday weekend. Work will resume from Monday, July 3. This will be the longest paid holiday this year.