Etihad Airways launches new flight service

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has introduced new international flight service. The airline launched new flight service to Lisbon Portugal.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the service. The aircraft will offer 28 seats in business, 262 seats in economy, entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.

Meanwhile, the airline has decided to increase its flight frequency to Rome. The air carrier will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Rome from 7 to 11 times per week, starting on November 4.The airline will operate a flight to Rome on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the service. The aircarft configured in two-class layout can carry 290 passengers.