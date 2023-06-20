Forex Market: Indian rupee closes lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee closed lower against the US dollar. The negative sentiments in the domestic as well as global equity markets,outflow of foreign funds, massive selling in equities by foreign investors and lower participation in dollar trade as the US market observed a holiday weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened lower at 82.03. During trading, the local currency hit the owest level of 82.09 and touched the peak of 82.03. The Indian rupee closed 17 paise lower at 82.11 against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 81.94 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.05% at 102.47. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they sold shares worth Rs 1,030.90 crore.