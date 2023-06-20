Gautham Raj’s Tamil action-drama “Kazhuvethi Moorkkan” for streaming on Prime Video from June 23

Gautham Raj’s Tamil action-drama “Kazhuvethi Moorkkan” will be released on Prime Video on June 23. The film, which starred Arulnithi, Dushara, Santhosh Prathap, and Munishkanth, debuted in theatres across the country in May.

According to a press release, “Kazhuvethi Moorkkan” “adroitly encapsulates the beautiful story of friendship, and how two friends not only withstand the test of time, but also the divisive schemes of a local politician with lofty ambitions.”

According to the official description, the film is set in the Ramanathapuram area of Tamil Nadu and follows childhood best friends Moorkkan (Arulnithi Tamilarasu) and Bhoominathan (Santhosh Prathap). They are not strangers to the caste barrier that still exists in their village, but they refuse to let anything stand in the way of their friendship. “Kazhuvethi Moorkkan” is produced by Ambeth Kumar.