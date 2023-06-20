Health minister on controversy involving cough syrup: ‘Zero tolerance for fake medicines’

Mansukh Mandviya, the Union Minister of Health, declared on Tuesday that India has zero tolerance for fake medications just hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) blacklisted seven cough syrups made in India as part of its investigation into the distribution of tainted cough syrups around the world.

He made certain that a thorough risk-based review is being conducted to assure the quality of the medications. During a crucial meeting on Tuesday, Mandaviya stated, ‘India would never compromise on drug quality. We are constantly vigilant to make sure that no one dies from fake drugs.’