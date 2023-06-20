Indore man crushes father’s head with stone after denied pocket money

In the Indore region of Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old man allegedly beat his father to death after the latter refused to give him Rs 2,000 as pocket money, according to police.

Farmer Babu Choudhary, age 50, was found dead on a field in the Depalpur area on the evening of June 15, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal. Sohan, the victim’s son, has been arrested by the police as a result of an investigation and evidence gathered at the crime site, she said.

The official claimed that the accused was a drug addict who used to help his father on their farm. ‘Sohan had asked his father for Rs 2,000 as pocket money on the night of June 15, but the latter categorically refused. Angered by this, Sohan picked up a stone from the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head,’ Vasal said.

She claimed that a thorough inquiry is being done into the situation.