Kejriwal says, At opposition meeting, hope Congress will clear its stand on Delhi ordinance row

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, expressed hope on Tuesday that the Congress will be asked by other parties at the non-BJP party summit in Patna on June 23 to clarify its position on the Center’s law on the control of services in the national capital.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar and the head of the Janata Dal (United), has convened a gathering of opposition parties for June 23 when anti-BJP players would set out their plans for the Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference held here, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said he will explain to the other leaders present how such an ordinance could be introduced for even fully functional states.

‘I will take the Constitution with me and explain to them that the ordinance is not only for Delhi but can be brought in full states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and West Bengal. Such an ordinance can be brought on subjects like education, and electricity that are in the concurrent list,’ he asserted.

‘I hope the parties will ask the Congress to clear its stand on the issue. The ordinance will be the first issue that will be discussed at the meeting,’ Kejriwal said.

The AAP government criticised the move as a ruse in light of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding control of services and the Centre’s May 19 law that established an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A employees in Delhi.

The ordinance seeks to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. It was passed a week after the Supreme Court granted the elected government control over all services in Delhi, with the exception of police, public order, and land.

Before the May 11 ruling of the Supreme Court, the lieutenant governor exercised executive authority over all officer transfers and postings within the Delhi government.

Following the ordinance, Kejriwal has been contacting leaders of non-BJP parties to enlist their opposition to the ordinance in order to thwart the Center’s attempt to replace it through a Bill when it is introduced in Parliament.