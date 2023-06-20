Kejriwal writes to Delhi Lt Governor about law and order, citing ‘4 murders in 24 hours’

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, wrote a letter to lieutenant governor V K Saxena outlining his profound concern on the alarming rise in severe crimes in the nation’s capital. He drew attention to the deteriorating law and order situation in the nation’s capital in his letter.

The Delhi Chief Minister highlighted the seriousness of the situation by pointing out that four killings had taken place in the previous 24 hours alone, alarming people and raising significant apprehension. The chief minister asked the lieutenant governor to take prompt and decisive action in his letter in order to restore the citizens’ confidence in the security and safety of their lives.

‘Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty,’ the letter reads.

Through the letter, Arvind Kejriwal also emphasised his desire to offer full support in preserving the rule of law and defending the interests of the people in Delhi’s National Capital Territory (NCT).

Arvind Kejriwal called attention to the most recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report and stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor, who are both directly responsible for upholding peace and order in Delhi, should have taken notice.

According to the research, Delhi alone was responsible for 32.20 percent of all crimes against women committed in India’s 19 major cities. According to the letter, ‘given such alarming numbers, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but regrettably for the reasons best known to the MHA and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground.’

The Lt Governor and the MHA, who are in charge of upholding peace and order, were criticised by the chief minister of Delhi for their lack of urgency. He has noted that the lack of Delhi Police officers has led to an increase in the number of private security guards that residents have engaged.

‘I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here,’ the letter further reads.