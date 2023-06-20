Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu

On Monday, moderate to heavy rain fell in Chennai, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Puducherry, Dindigul, Valparai, and Nagapattinam. The state capital recorded the most rainfall in the 24 hours ending Monday afternoon, with Meenambakkam observatory registering 16 cm rain. The Meenambakkam observatory recorded 17.1 mm of rain, while the Nungambakkam observatory recorded 25.3 mm. Rainfall during the last two days has been among the highest recorded in the city for the month of June in the last 27 years.

According to S Balachandran, head of RMC, Chennai, this was the third greatest June rainfall recorded in the Nungambakkam observatory after 1991 (35 cm) and 1996 (19 cm). After 1996 (28 cm), this is the second greatest rainfall recorded in Meenambakkam. On Tuesday, the IMD predicts moderate rain in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai are likely to see isolated heavy rain. Despite the severe rains, Chennai city had little waterlogging, which corporation authorities credited to stormwater drain work completed in the previous two years.