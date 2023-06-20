Moldova bans the country’s pro-Russia Shor party

The pro-Russia Shor party, which has been organizing anti-government protests in Moldova, has been banned by the country’s authorities. The Constitutional Court of Moldova declared the Shor party, led by exiled businessman Ilan Shor, unconstitutional, leading the Justice Ministry to immediately prohibit the party. The ministry is currently undergoing legal procedures to dissolve the party as soon as possible, according to Reuters.

Ilan Shor expressed his disapproval of the decision, describing it as a “slap in the face” to Moldovans who support the Shor party and voted for him. He stated that they would pursue necessary legal procedures and work towards the Shor party winning a majority in the next parliamentary election, as quoted by Reuters.

The Shor party claims to have over 10,000 active members and control 100 local councils, with six seats won in the 2021 national elections. According to the ruling, the party’s lawmakers will be allowed to retain their seats independently but cannot join any other factions. Marina Tauber, the party’s vice-chairman, condemned the ruling and emphasized that they would not be silenced, vowing to continue fighting for a better life for Moldovans. She also mentioned that their future course of action would be announced within 48 hours.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed the ruling, viewing the Shor party as a threat to the country’s constitution. Sandu accused the Shor party of aligning with Russia and plotting to overthrow her government. Parliamentary speaker Igor Grosu regarded the court’s decision as a significant victory for Moldovan democracy.

Opposition leader Igor Dodon, a former president of Moldova, criticized the decision to ban the Shor party, claiming that the government under Maia Sandu had become “totalitarian” and was destroying opposition forces. He predicted that the Sandu administration would face a similar fate as the Shor party. It is worth noting that the protests against the Sandu administration, led by the Shor party, have been ongoing since the previous summer due to rising inflation in the country.