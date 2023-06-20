More than 17.88 lakh new employees added to ESIC in April

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, (ESIC) has added more than 17.88 lakh new employees in April this year. Data released by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry revealed this. As per data, around 30,249 new establishments have been registered and brought under the ESIC in April 2023.

According to data, 8.37 lakh employees, up to the age of 25 years, constitute the bulk of new registrations, which is 47 per cent of the total employees. The gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.53 lakhs in April.

The ESIC operates health insurance scheme — Employees’ State Insurance (ESI). The ESI, a social security and health scheme for Indian workers, is financed out of contributions from employers and employees. It manages a corpus for more than 3 crore Insured Persons (IP).