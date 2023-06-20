Nandan Nilekani, Infosys Co-Founder, donates INR 315 crore to IIT Bombay

Infosys co-founder and chairman, Nandan Nilekani, has made a generous donation of Rs 315 crore to his alma mater, IIT Bombay. This latest contribution adds to his previous grants, bringing his total donation to the prestigious institution to Rs 400 crore. Notably, this is one of the largest contributions ever made by an ex-student to his college.

Nilekani, who enrolled at IIT Bombay in 1973 to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, stated that this donation commemorates his 50-year association with the esteemed institute. The funds will be utilized to enhance infrastructure, promote research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and foster a thriving ecosystem for deep tech startups within the institution.

Recognized as one of the most significant donations by an alumnus in the country, this contribution aligns with IIT-B’s vision of becoming a global leader in engineering and technology education while contributing significantly to the nation’s development. In a joint statement, the institute and Nilekani expressed their commitment to this shared objective.

Reflecting on his connection with IIT-B, Nilekani remarked, “IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.”

The impact of Nilekani’s donation is expected to be transformative, propelling IIT-B on a trajectory of global leadership. Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT-B, emphasized that the contribution will greatly accelerate the institute’s growth and serve as a catalyst for further philanthropic contributions to advance research and development in universities across the country.

Throughout the past five decades, Nilekani has maintained strong ties with the institute, assuming various roles of engagement. He served on the board of the IIT-B Heritage Foundation for ten years, starting in 1999, and was a member of the board of governors from 2005 to 2011.

His initial donation of Rs 85 crore played a crucial role in constructing new hostels, co-financing the school of information technology, and establishing the country’s first university incubator, which significantly bolstered the startup ecosystem. Nilekani’s contributions have earned him the Distinguished Alumnus award in 1999 and an honorary doctorate in 2019 during the 57th convocation of the institution.

Looking ahead, IIT-B’s strategic plans for the next decade encompass establishing world-class centers of excellence in areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and quantum computing, nurturing a vibrant deep tech startup ecosystem, and providing exceptional research, living, and academic facilities for students and faculty. To achieve these goals, the institute aims to raise approximately USD 500 million over the next five years, with Nilekani’s anchor contribution of USD 38.5 million acting as a catalyst to kick-start these plans and inspire others to join in this transformative initiative.

Founded in 1958 as the second IIT in India, IIT Bombay has earned international recognition for its excellence in engineering education and research. Since July 2018, it has been designated an ‘Institution of Eminence.’ The institute comprises 15 academic departments, 39 centers/programs/academic facilities, three schools, and four interdisciplinary programs. With over 62,500 engineering and science graduates and a faculty of over 700 members, IIT Bombay continues to be a prominent hub of knowledge and innovation.