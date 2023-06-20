On July 1, Uddhav’s Sena to hold massive protest against corruption in Mumbai civic body

Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, announced on Tuesday that his Shiv Sena (UBT) organisation will organise a sizable protest on July 1 against ‘fund irregularities and corruption’ in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Aditya Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister and father, would lead the protest, according to Uddhav Thackeray.

‘I had a meeting with the councillors from Mumbai’s BMC. It’s been more than a year since the term of BMC expired. The government doesn’t have the guts to hold elections,’ Uddhav Thackeray said, addressing a press conference.

‘Contracts are being awarded inappropriately. Funds allocated to G-20 and beautification projects are being misused. On July 1, our Shiv Sena will take out a huge march — under the leadership of Aditya Thackeray — against the functioning of BMC,’ he said.

According to Uddhav Thackeray, money from the BMC’s fixed deposit worth between Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 crore was misapplied. ‘Traitor Day’ is observed on June 20 by Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP members. Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, raised the rebellious banner that caused the Shiv Sena to split last year on this day. In Nagpur, the hometown of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, a number of NCP employees also organised a protest.

When asked about the Shiv Sainiks being detained today, Uddhav Thackeray responded, ‘Traitors will be traitors no matter what happens. Will the UN, to which we have submitted a letter, also be framed?’

Sanjay Raut, a member of parliament for the Shiv Sena (UBT), demanded in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that June 20 be recognised as ‘World Traitors Day.’ Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, retaliated against Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that by forming a coalition with the Congress, he had compromised with the ideology of his father Balasaheb.

The Eknath Shinde-led uprising in June of last year culminated in the fall of the Sena, NCP, and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi administration, which had been led by Uddhav Thackeray at the time. Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP was appointed deputy chief minister on June 30, 2022, and Shinde was appointed chief minister.