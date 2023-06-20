Pakistan HC in New Delhi issues visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

On Monday, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will be attending the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh in Pakistan from June 21-30.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires, Salman Sharif, expressed his well wishes to the pilgrims, hoping they have a rewarding and fulfilling journey.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi tweeted about the issuance of 473 visas, stating that it was in relation to the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. The tweet also mentioned that the pilgrims would be visiting various Gurdwaras, including Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in the annual festival on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2023.

This initiative aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

During their stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will have the opportunity to visit significant holy sites such as Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

In April, approximately 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims commemorated the Baisakhi festival in Pakistan. The pilgrims arrived under the leadership of Parbandhak Committee Shiromani Gurdwara’s Sardar Amarjit Singh and were provided tight security as they were taken to Nankana Sahib.