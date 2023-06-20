Pastor in TN sexually assaulted woman for 5 years, arrested under Pocso Act

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act led to the arrest of a 40-year-old pastor from a Tamil Nadu hamlet for sexually assaulting a woman for five years starting when she was 15 years old.

The victim complained to the Kadambur All Women Police Station that Paster Vinoth Joshua started harassing her sexually when she was 15 years old in 2018. According to the police, Vinoth Joshua from Vellore serves as a pastor at the Aseervadha Sagodhara Sabhai Pentecostal Church in the village of Keezhakottai.

The woman said in her complaint that Vinoth Joshua had lately gotten in touch with her on WhatsApp and had started harassing her once more. She also stated that she had recently gotten married and was eight months pregnant.

Vinoth Joshua was detained close to the Mattuthavani bus stop in Madurai as a result of an investigation that Kadambur Police had launched.

Vinoth Joshua is the subject of Pcoso charges, and additional investigation is being conducted by Kadambur Police.