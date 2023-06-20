Police in this Indian state are holding on to a flock of carrier pigeons for their communication needs

In today’s era of instant connectivity through voice calls, messages, and video calls, the police in the Indian state of Odisha are keeping a flock of carrier pigeons for their communication requirements in scenarios where disasters could disrupt regular communication channels.

Preserving a colonial legacy, Odisha’s carrier pigeon service consists of over 100 Belgian Homer pigeons. These pigeons are carefully maintained not only for their historical significance but also to ensure their survival for future generations.

Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, an inspector-general of police in Cuttack district, stated that the pigeons are kept for their heritage value and to preserve them for the coming years.

The tradition of using carrier pigeons dates back to the time of British colonial rule when police stations relied on these birds to exchange messages.

Over the past four decades, these pigeons have proven to be a lifeline in at least two instances. They played a crucial role in maintaining communication during a severe cyclone in 1999 and devastating floods in 1982 when communication lines had failed.

To transmit messages, lightweight onion paper is used, on which the message is written. The paper is then inserted into a capsule and tied to the pigeon’s leg. These pigeons possess impressive flying abilities, covering distances of up to 500 miles (800 km) in a single journey at speeds of 55 kph (34 mph).

The training of carrier pigeons begins when they are around five to six weeks old. They are placed in a crate and introduced to their shelter, gradually releasing them from increasing distances as they grow older. Guided by their instincts, the pigeons find their way back to the shelter, completing return flights of approximately 30 km (19 miles) within ten days.

Historian Anil Dhir, who collaborates with the police, expressed confidence in the carrier pigeons, stating that even if all other modes of communication fail, the pigeons will not. Studies suggest that carrier pigeons possess the remarkable ability to detect magnetic fields and navigate accurately over long distances.

While carrier pigeons have historically been used to deliver important messages, in modern times, with the advancement of communication technologies, their primary role in India is ceremonial. They are used during national holidays such as Independence Day and Republic Day, according to Gajbhiye.