Pramod Bhagat won a silver medal and two bronze in Para-Badminton International 2023

Pramod Bhagat, India’s top shuttler, won a silver medal in singles and two bronze medals – one each in men’s doubles and mixed doubles – in the just ended Canada Para-Badminton International 2023 in Ottawa. The Padma Shri awardee lost 12-21 13-21 to England’s Daniel Bethell in the men’s singles final, securing a silver medal in 58 minutes.

The world No. 1 duo of Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who had won gold in the previous few events, couldn’t replicate their magic and had to settle for bronze in the men’s doubles. Bhagat earned bronze in the mixed doubles with Manisha Ramadass. The Indian team was defeated by the Indonesian team of Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah.

“I am not very happy with my performance in this tournament, Bethell played a really good game,” Bhagat remarked. It’s time to go back to the drawing board, examine my faults, and get to work on correcting them.”