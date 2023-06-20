Sabarimala Airport’s Environmental Panel Greenlights TOR; EIA Next in Line

The proposed Sabarimala international airport in Kottayam district has received a positive recommendation from the Union Environment Ministry panel. The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the ministry met in New Delhi and granted the project the Standard Terms of Reference (TOR) for airports. The airport is planned to be established on approximately 2,570 acres of land in Erumeli, known as Cheruvally Estate. The TOR will enable the project proponent, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Limited, to proceed with an Impact Assessment (EIA) while providing a structure for the project. According to official sources, the EAC recognized the proposed site as the best alternative among those examined, and the project is expected to generate employment for 600 people during the operation phase.

During their presentation, KSIDC and its consultant presented three alternative sites considered for the project, emphasizing its purpose to cater to the pilgrims of the famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and boost the local economies and tourism in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts. The project site was confirmed to be outside the Eco Sensitive Area (ESA) of the Western Ghats, with the Ecologically Sensitive Zone of Periyar Tiger Reserve falling beyond the proposed airport’s 10 km radius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had welcomed the site clearance for the greenfield airport project in Kottayam, describing it as excellent news for spiritual tourism. Following the site clearance announcement from the Civil Aviation Ministry in April, the KSIDC was instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit an application for ‘in-principle’ approval.

The draft of the Social Impact Assessment of Land Acquisition prepared for the project acknowledged the potential negative impacts of the land acquisition in Erumeli South and Manimala villages. The study recommended compensation and mitigation measures for affected communities, addressing the possible loss of livelihoods, social disruption, and preservation of cultural heritage and traditions. The acquisition of land was also noted to have implications for property rights, particularly for marginalized or vulnerable groups. The study advised compensating landowners in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act of 2013, as well as Kerala’s 2015 rules and the resettlement procedures issued by the Kerala Revenue Department in 2015 and 2017.

The proposed project necessitates the acquisition of 1039.8 hectares of land from Erumeli South and Manimala villages. The government plans to acquire 916.27 hectares from Cheruvally Estate and 123.53 hectares from both Manimala and Erumeli South villages. The chosen site is conveniently located near the proposed SH59 (Hill Highway), approximately 50 km from Pamba, a significant pilgrimage site closely connected to Sabarimala temple, and 40 km from Kottayam town. The location ensures easy connectivity to Pamba while minimizing disturbance to the activities of the Sabarimala temple. Geotechnical investigations have confirmed the site’s suitability for the airport.

Once commissioned, the Sabarimala international airport will become the fifth international airport in Kerala. The KSIDC has engaged Louis Berger Consulting Pvt Ltd as the consultant for conducting the TEF study and EIA study for the project, as well as facilitating necessary clearances from the central government and other agencies.