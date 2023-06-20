SalamAir announces new international flight service

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced new direct flight services. The airline will operate a direct flight from Muscat to Baku in Azerbaijan from Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Passengers can book direct flight to Baku with SalamAir through SalamAir.com or call 24272222.

The airline will also operate a direct flight from Muscat to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The flight tickets will cost OMR 199. Earlier the airline announced new flight service connecting Oman and Bahrain. The airline will operate non-stop flights connecting Salalah and Bahrain during the Khareef season. The flight service will start from July 5.