Seer from Andhra Pradesh arrested after months of abusing teen orphan

In Andhra Pradesh, a seer was arrested on Monday night after being accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old orphan over the course of many months in the ashram he oversaw. Based on a report made by a teenager in Vijayawada, Purnananda Saraswati, the Gnanananda Ashram’s administrator, was detained in Venkoji, Visakhapatnam.

The complaint claimed that Purnananda Saraswati had repeatedly allegedly abused and raped her sexually. The girl, who was able to leave the ashram, made her way to Vijayawada and reported what had happened, according to the police.

They said, ‘The girl’s parents died when she was a young child, and her maternal grandmother left her at the ashram two years ago.’ ‘The police have taken up the investigation and Poornanda Saraswati has been taken into custody and interrogation is on,’ police officer Vivekananda said.

‘Purnananda Saraswati has been accused of raping a minor girl for the past several months inside the ashram, taking advantage of her situation since she has no parents or guardians. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He will be sent to judicial remand soon,’ the senior police official said.