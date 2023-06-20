Senthil Balaji, minister in custody in Tamil Nadu, to have bypass surgery on June 21

On June 21, a private hospital in this city would perform surgery on arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji for a heart condition, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Thursday.

Balaji, who was arrested by the ED last week in connection with a cash-for-jobs fraud, was initially treated at a government hospital before being transferred to a private institution per a court order.

‘Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow,’ Subramanian told reporters here. Before they were identified this week by the government doctors, he claimed the minister was aware of the ‘critical blocks.’

Balaji had a coronary angiogram on June 14 and was advised to have bypass surgery as soon as possible, according to Kauvery Hospital, where he is being treated.