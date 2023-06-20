To commemorate first anniversary of Shiv Sena rebellion, NCP workers observe ‘Traitors’ Day’

To commemorate the first anniversary of the revolt by Shiv Sena MPs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and members held ‘gaddar din’ (traitor’s day) on Tuesday in Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra.

The party supporters in Mumbai, led by NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, sang slogans and brandished symbolic ‘khoke’ (cartons) to assert that the state’s dissident legislators used bribes to gain power.

The Eknath Shinde-led rebellion in June of last year culminated in the fall of the Sena, NCP, and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi administration, which had been led by Uddhav Thackeray at the time.

Shinde was appointed chief minister on June 30, 2022, and Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was appointed as his deputy. The NCP members and Sule congregated at their party office in south Mumbai on Tuesday to protest.

Sule and others screamed ‘Pannas (50) Khoke, Ekdum Ok’ to accuse the rebel MPs of accepting bribes totaling Rs 50 crore each. A similar protest was staged by NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad in Thane, a nearby city and the hometown of CM Shinde.

As a form of protest, the NCP workers stacked up numerous boxes with ‘Pannas Khoke, Ekdum Ok’ labels on them and afterwards set them on fire. In Nagpur, NCP supporters held a demonstration in Variety Square while yelling anti-Shiv Sena legislator chants such ‘Khoke sarkar murdabad, gaddar aamdar murdabad.’