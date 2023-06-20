UAE authority bans delivery motorbikes from fast lanes

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi has banned delivery motorbikes from fast lanes. Authorities announced that the delivery riders not allowed on fast lanes.

Delivery bike riders will only be permitted to use the right lane on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and above in Abu Dhabi. As per the new rules, motorcyclists cannot use the fast lanes, i.e., the left-most lanes on the roads with 100km/h and more. As per the new rules, motorcyclists can ride only on the two tracks from the right side when they are which are on 3- and 4-lane roads of 100km/h and above speed limits. And they can use three tracks from the right side on a 5-lane road.