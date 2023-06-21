Canadian Search Aircraft Detects Underwater Signals in Hunt for Missing Titanic Submersible

Search teams scanning the North Atlantic for the missing tourist submersible that disappeared with five people aboard during a voyage to the Titanic wreck detected underwater sounds, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

Canadian aircraft discovered the sounds on day three of the search, raising concerns about the remaining oxygen supply. Despite redirecting robotic search operations to the area, there was no tangible sign of the missing vessel.

The fate of the submersible and its occupants remains a mystery as U.S., Canadian, and French teams intensify the search in a vast area of open sea.