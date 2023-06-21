Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down for second day in a row. Gold price in Kerala declined below Rs 44,000 mark. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver futures were trading flat. The gold futures were trading at Rs 58,831 per 10 gram, up by Rs 22 or 0.04%. Silver futures lost Rs 19 per kg or 0.03% to Rs 70,368 per kg. Gold futures on the MCX have ended the last two sessions in the red.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,948.30 per troy ounce, up by $0.60 or 0.03% while silver futures were trading at $23.18, down by $0.05 or 0.23%.