Eid Al Adha: Oman announces holidays

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for private and public sector employees. The holidays will start on Tuesday, 9 Dhul Hijja 1444 AH, corresponding to 27 June 2023. Work shall be resumed on Sunday, 2 July 2023.

The ministry pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

Earlier the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in Oman has officially declared that Eid Al Adha will commence on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.