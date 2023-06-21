Elon Musk lauds Modi’s leadership, eyes major investments in India.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, he had the opportunity to meet with influential personalities from various fields, including the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. The meeting between Modi and Musk was marked by enthusiasm and optimism about India’s future. Musk expressed his belief that India holds unparalleled promise among other large countries, emphasizing his excitement for the nation’s potential.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Musk touched upon the topic of Twitter and its compliance with local governments. In response to a question about Jack Dorsey’s recent allegations against the Indian government, Musk stated that Twitter, as a social media platform, has no choice but to follow the laws and regulations set by the local government. He highlighted the importance of adhering to country-specific rules, stating, “The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country.” Musk also mentioned that Twitter could face shutdown if it fails to comply with the regulations.

When asked about Tesla’s plans to enter the Indian market, Musk confirmed his intentions and revealed that he is planning to visit the country in the near future. He expressed confidence that Tesla would establish a presence in India as soon as possible. Musk conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his support and hinted at the possibility of a significant investment in India, stating, “We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India.”

In a separate video statement, Elon Musk went on to praise Prime Minister Modi, expressing his admiration for his leadership and dedication to India. Musk stated that Modi genuinely cares about India’s development and has been encouraging him to make a significant investment in the country. “I am a fan of Modi,” Musk added.

Musk also discussed India’s potential in the field of solar energy investment. He described his conversations with Prime Minister Modi as excellent, indicating a positive exchange of ideas and insights.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the meetings with influential figures. He expressed his pleasure in meeting Elon Musk, describing their conversations as multifaceted and covering a wide range of topics from energy to spirituality. Musk responded to the tweet, expressing his honor in meeting Modi once again.

Modi’s engagements with other thought leaders during his visit were equally significant. Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author and investor Ray Dalio, and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson were among those who interacted with the Prime Minister. Topics discussed included India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fostering a spirit of enterprise and risk-taking among the youth, and the immense opportunities for development and collaboration in various sectors.

Modi’s visit to the United States also includes participation in the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters, where he will join UN leaders and members of the international community. Additionally, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner, and the Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress.

The visit highlights the growing ties between India and the United States and the mutual interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation, investment, and exchange of ideas.