Fight-out between rival gangs at a women’s prison in Honduras leaves 41 dead, most burned to death

A clash between rival gangs in a women’s prison in Honduras resulted in the death of 41 individuals, with most of them being burned to death.

Out of the 41 victims, 15 were either shot or stabbed, while the remaining were burned to death at the Tamara prison, located approximately 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital city, Tegucigalpa.

At least seven inmates were receiving treatment at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, according to Yuri Mora, the spokesperson for Honduras’ national police investigation agency, as reported by the AP news agency.

“The forensic teams removing bodies have confirmed a count of 41,” stated Mora.

President Xiomara Castro expressed her shock over the “monstrous murders of women” and revealed that the riot had been “planned by maras [gangs] with the knowledge and acquiescence of security authorities.”

Castro took to her social media accounts, declaring her intention to take drastic measures in response to the incident.

In response to the violence, Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva declared a state of emergency and pledged to crack down on the ongoing violence. She authorized the immediate involvement of firefighters, police, and the military.

Villanueva emphasized that the loss of human lives would not be tolerated.

According to local media reports, the prisoners involved in the incident belonged to the notorious Barrio 18 gang, who broke into a cell block and either shot or set fire to other inmates.

Honduran prisons are known for their lack of adherence to rules, with inmates often exerting significant control within the facilities. Smuggling of guns and weapons by inmates is also a recurring issue.

Some relatives of the deceased prisoners shared that their loved ones had expressed fear of the Barrio 18 gang. They described the gang members as being uncontrollable and constantly engaging in fights.

Following the incident, a disturbance was observed outside the prison, with dozens of anxious and angry relatives gathering in search of information.

Honduras, a Central American country, is plagued by corruption and gang violence, which have infiltrated government institutions and contributed to a soaring homicide rate, as reported by the BBC.

Deadly prison riots have been an ongoing problem in Honduras. In 2019, a gang-related violence incident at a prison in the northern city of Tela resulted in the death of at least 18 individuals.