Forex Market: Indian rupee end higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency ended higher against US dollar today. In the opening trade Indian currency slipped down due to strengthening of the US dollar, rising crude oil prices and withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened lower at 82.13. During trading it reached at 82.10 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 1 paisa. Indian rupee ended higher at 82.04 per dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.09 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.02% at 102.57. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they sold shares worth Rs 1,942.62 crore.