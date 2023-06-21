Forged experience certificate case: Former SFI leader K Vidya taken into custody

Palakkad: The police have nabbed K Vidya, a PhD scholar and former SFI leader, who is alleged to have forged documents in order to obtain the position of a guest lecturer. Agali Police nabbed her from Meppayur in Kozhikode, on the 16th day of filing a case against her. As per reports, arrest will be recorded on Thursday.

The accused has been absconding for two weeks. The development comes at a time when police and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led home department have been facing flak for the delay in her arrest. The major allegation in the limelight was that the regime has been trying to save her as she is a former member of SFI.

Notably, Vidya was nabbed by the police on the day another SFI leader accused in a fake certificate case, Nikhil Thomas, had gone under the radar. Vidya had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered by the Nileshwar police in Kasaragod. The case will come up for hearing on June 24. Vidya has been booked under non-bailable sections based on complaints filed by the principals of Attappadi Government College, Palakkad, and Karinthalam Arts and Science College in Neeleswaram near Kasaragod, accusing her of appearing for an interview for the post of guest lecturer using fake documents. Ernakulam Central police too registered a similar case against Vidya based on a complaint filed by Maharaja’s College.

Vidya is accused of forging an experience certificate, claiming to have worked as an ‘assistant professor on contract’ at Maharaja’s College, to apply for temporary teaching jobs in government colleges. Attappady Government College’s principal, who doubted the authenticity of the certificate, alerted Maharaja’s College about it. Maharaja’s College found the document was forged using fake letterhead and seal and immediately filed a complaint with the police. Another accusation is that the reservation-related rules were violated during Vidya’s Phd admission at Kalady Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University.