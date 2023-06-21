Former CNN producer John Griffin sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl

Former CNN producer John Griffin has been sentenced to over 19 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, according to prosecutors. Griffin had previously pleaded guilty to child sex charges in December as part of a plea deal, which resulted in two other counts being dropped.

The 45-year-old man from Connecticut allegedly met a woman online and convinced her to bring her 9-year-old daughter to his house, where he engaged in sexual activity with the minor. The mother, Heather Carriker, was also arrested and faced child sex charges.

During the hearing, a victim expressed difficulties in trusting people and told Griffin that he made her sad and angry.

Prosecutors revealed that Griffin would communicate with parents of minor girls through Google Hangouts and entice them into allowing their children to engage in sexual activity with him. He made remarks suggesting that women should be sexually subservient to men, regardless of their age.

In June 2020, Griffin instructed the mother of a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl to ensure that her older daughter was “properly trained” and provided her with over $3,000 for plane tickets. This allowed the mother and her 9-year-old daughter to travel from Nevada to Boston.

Upon arriving in Boston in July 2020, Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and took them to his residence in Ludlow. It was there that the daughter was coerced into engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

As part of his guilty plea, two charges related to attempts to entice two other children into sexual activities were dismissed. One allegation involved a mother and her 14-year-old daughter, to whom Griffin offered a “virtual training session.”

Griffin had worked at CNN for around eight years before being terminated after his arrest in December 2021. Heather Carriker, the victim’s mother, was arrested and charged in August 2020, but the current status of her case is unknown.