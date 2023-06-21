Honor launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Honor launched its new smartphone named ‘Honor 90 Lite’ in Europe. The 8GB + 256GB RAM storage configuration of Honor 90 Lite is priced at EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 26,210) . The handset is available for purchase in the UK via the company’s website in Midnight Black, Titanium Sliver, and Cyan Lake colours.

The dual SIM Honor 90 Lite runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. and is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 6020 SoC from MediaTek. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 19.9:9 aspect ratio.

The Honor 90 Lite features a 100-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, OTG, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W wired charging.