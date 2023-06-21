Infinix launches limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Infinix launched The limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro handset in the markets. The limited edition model was launched to celebrate the smartphone maker’s collaboration with Tesla Science Centre at Wardenclyffe in New York. The smartphone comes in a new single Variable Gold shade along with a Nikola Tesla-themed gift box that includes the smartphone in a variable Gold colourway, a 68W charger, a 15W Qi-wireless charger, and a silicon case with Nikola Tesla branding. There is no information available on the price and the availability of the limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro.

The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a quad flash. The other two sensors include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI sensor. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel sensor with dual LED flash. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.