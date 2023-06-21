Nandini Tackles Milk Shortage, Prepares to Open 25 Outlets in Kerala

Nandini Milk Plans Expansion in Kerala Amidst Opposition from Milma

Despite objections from Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s (KCMMF) Milma, Nandini milk is preparing to launch in Kerala. The Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation (KMMF) brand, Nandini, aims to open 25 outlets in the state within the next six months, with a long-term goal of having at least one outlet in every taluk within two years.

KMMF emphasizes that their objective is to address the milk deficit of two-and-a-half lakh liters in the Kerala market, rather than competing directly with Milma. To ensure quality and proper storage, Nandini plans to award agency rights only to individuals who possess vehicles with cold storage facilities.

Initially, the outlets are operational in select districts, such as Kakkanad and Elamakara in Ernakulam, Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Manjeri and Tirur in Malappuram, and Thodupuzha in Idukki. Soon, outlets will be opened in Kozhikode, Thalassery, Guruvayur, and 16 additional locations.

However, the Kerala government has expressed concerns over the entry of Nandini milk products in the state. The government has written to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), seeking a resolution between Milma and Nandini. State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Cooperatives, J Chinchurani, stated that Kerala has lodged a complaint with the NDDB, emphasizing that permission should have been sought when a government-run organization like Nandini expands into another state.