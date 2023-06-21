NDPS Act used to two people after Bengal police find drugs worth more than Rs 5 cr next to bus stop

The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force arrested two people after they were found in possession of drugs worth more than Rs 5 crore.

After getting information that the two accused were carrying contraband, the authorities arrested both of them during a raid on the Berhampore bus terminal. As a result, both were detained and accused of violating applicable Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act provisions.

The two suspects have been identified as as Gour Sarkar, 35, and Golam, 60. The authorities will ask for their remand so they may conduct additional investigations and expose the drug cartel when they present them to the court in Berhampur later today.

‘A total of 4 kilogrammes and 800 grammes of contraband morphine was recovered and seized after a thorough search of their luggage,’ stated Superintendent of STF Indrajit Basu. Additionally, the police will conduct a thorough investigation into any potential drug trafficking.