On pretence of changing her gender, tantrik killed woman in UP

According to authorities, a tantrik (occultist) killed a 30-year-old woman in this area under the pretext of changing her gender so that she could keep dating another woman.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that, Priya (30), who lives near the RC Mission police station, had same-sex relationship with Preeti (24), who lives in Puwayan. Police said Preeti was not able to get married after her relationship with Priya came to light.

The SP claimed that Preeti and her mother Urmila had plans to murder Priya after meeting Ramnivas, a tantrik who lives in the Mohammadi area.

Preeti had told the tantrik that Priya wished to change into a male, according to Anand. Preeti’s mother allegedly took advantage of this by promising the tantrik that he would receive Rs. 1.5 lakh in exchange for killing Priya.

Preeti contacted Priya and told her the tantrik would change her gender, as per the plan. On April 13, Priya left her house, and she has been missing ever since. On April 18, her family filed a missing person report. According to the SP, surveillance revealed that Priya had spoken with Preeti and Ramnivas.

Ramnivas was detained by police when they used the information. In the course of the police questioning, he confessed to the crime. He claimed to have taken Priya to a forest with the intention of ‘converting her into a man and asked her to lie down on the bank of a river with her eyes closed,’ according to the police report. He used a hammer to slit Priya’s neck in the meantime.

According to SP Anand, the accused tantrik and Priya’s friend Preeti were both taken into custody on Tuesday and were both jailed. The hammer used in the crime was also found in the tantrik’s home by police.